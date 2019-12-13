3.42 RUB
In Belarus, 8,400 veterans to receive aid for May 9
8,400 veterans will receive material aid for May 9. In the anniversary year of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders, the amounts are significantly increased - almost doubled. Thus, disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, as well as those who participated in the battles against the Japanese army will receive Br4 thousand each. Those awarded with orders and medals of the USSR for selfless labor and impeccable military service in the rear, and other citizens for wartime merits will receive Br2 thousand. Family members of servicemen, missing in action, as well as former prisoners of fascism will receive Br1 thousand each.
Payments will be made from April 25 to May 4. A total of Br10.5 million is provided for financial assistance to the veterans.
