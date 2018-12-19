PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Consumer rights to change in Belarus

On Sunday, changes to the law on consumer rights will come into force. According to them, cash and cashless payments will not differ in their amounts. There will be more mandatory information about the product on the label: the energy efficiency class, the country of origin, and not just the manufacturer’s address. Approaches to fonts have changed as well.

According to the new rules, if a store changes its working hours, it must inform customers 5 days before this date. Consumers will have the right to spend the amounts on gift certificates in parts.

