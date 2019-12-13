Mobile medical teams work in two shifts In Belarus while more and more people willing to be vaccinated at enterprises

The operational efficiency and quality are related to the work of the entire healthcare system. Our doctors managed to cope with peak loads - the statistics show that the disease rate in the country has decreased. And yet, as specialists note, this is no reason to relax and forget about protection and prevention measures. It is in our power to help reduce the workload of doctors, who, by the way, now also provide routine care. Mobile groups of doctors work in two shifts, including at enterprises - there are more and more people willing to be vaccinated.