Registration cards for passenger transportation may be introduced in Belarus
Belarus plans to introduce registration cards for passenger transportation, including taxi cars. The corresponding changes are envisaged by the draft Decree on "Issues of Road Transport of Passengers". According to the document, activities without a registration card or driver's access card are illegal and prohibited. It will be impossible to implement the "gray schemes". If the carrier does not comply with the law, restrictive measures will be applied to him.
The project is based on ensuring the safe transportation of passengers, creating conditions for fair competition and improving the quality of services provided.
