Second NPP may appear in Belarus

The possibility of building a new nuclear power plant in Belarus is being studied, said Director General of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev, Sputnik reports citing RIA Novosti.

According to him, the Russian state corporation, which was engaged in the construction of the Belarusian NPP, is ready to build a second plant in the republic.

Likhachev noted that an option to build a nuclear power plant in southern Belarus is being considered.

"There is an option to build the third unit in Ostrovets (on the site of the Belarusian NPP). There is an option to build a two-unit nuclear power plant in southern Belarus ... We are ready for both options," said the CEO of Rosatom.

The Belarusian nuclear power plant was built under the project of Rosatom. The station is located in the west of the country in Ostravets district of Grodno Region. The first power unit was put into commercial operation in June 2021. The second unit was launched at the end of 2023.

In late October 2023, at a meeting on planning and implementation of strategic projects, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that it would be good for the country to have a second nuclear power plant. This, according to him, would have a positive impact on the economy of the republic.