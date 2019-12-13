Belarusian schoolchildren can enter university without entrance exams, what’s needed for that?

It is now possible to enter Belarusian universities without entrance examinations. The pilot project was launched on the basis of 20 regional universities. Institutions offer to take part in the Olympiad project, which will be held in two stages.



The preliminary round will start in December. The registration is actively going on. There is a great demand for the medical universities: more than a thousand applications. The applicants who score at least 50% of the maximum number of points will pass to the final round. It will be concluded in February. According to the results, the winners will be enrolled as the first-year students early without any entrance examinations. There are plans to expand the project to universities in the capital during the next admission campaign.



