3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian schoolchildren can enter university without entrance exams, what’s needed for that?
It is now possible to enter Belarusian universities without entrance examinations. The pilot project was launched on the basis of 20 regional universities. Institutions offer to take part in the Olympiad project, which will be held in two stages.
The preliminary round will start in December. The registration is actively going on. There is a great demand for the medical universities: more than a thousand applications. The applicants who score at least 50% of the maximum number of points will pass to the final round. It will be concluded in February. According to the results, the winners will be enrolled as the first-year students early without any entrance examinations. There are plans to expand the project to universities in the capital during the next admission campaign.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All