56 379 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 recover in Belarus by July 15
The Ministry of Health published the latest data. 56 379 patients with COVID-19 have recovered. 65 443 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 152 000 tests were conducted. 480 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.
