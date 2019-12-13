EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
56 379 patients with previously confirmed COVID-19 recover in Belarus by July 15

The Ministry of Health published the latest data. 56 379 patients with COVID-19 have recovered. 65 443 people with a positive test for coronavirus were registered. 1 152 000 tests were conducted. 480 patients with a number of chronic diseases with identified COVID-19 died during the entire period of spread of the infection in the country.

