The terms of doing business in the sphere of agro-ecotourism have been prolonged in Belarus until 2025. The relevant decree was signed by the head of state. In particular, the document provides for preferential crediting in "Belagroprombank" for up to 2 thousand Belarusian rubles at 5% prate for the period up to 5 years. Business owners were also granted the right to provide services on the territory of two agro-ecological farmsteads. These measures have been taken to improve employment and living conditions in rural areas and to improve rural infrastructure.



At the meeting of the President with the leadership of the Council of Ministers in mid-January, the government proposed extending the existing conditions for agro-eco-business, preserving preferential loans and tax rates. The President supported the approaches.



