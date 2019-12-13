3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
CSTO exercise "Combat Brotherhood" ends in Belarus this week
The CSTO exercise "Combat Brotherhood" has been completed in Belarus this week. Despite the unsubstantiated statements of the collective West, it was stated from the very beginning that the maneuvers were exclusively defensive in nature. The fact that the exercises in Belarus are planned and open has been stated many times.
The Belarusian side and the CSTO Secretariat invited international observers, military attachés and diplomatic corps, including our neighbors - Poles and Lithuanians. But as it often happens, they preferred to stay on the sidelines. And really, why go along the path of constructive dialog when you yourself are building up a military contingent to unprecedented proportions near other people's borders?
The culmination of all the exercises was the active phase, which took place at the Brest firing range. Having united in one fist, the Collective Rapid Reaction Force delivered a crushing blow to the conditional enemy and once again in practice showed the effectiveness of the military alliance. Populated areas were liberated and the notional enemy was destroyed. The actions of the military were appreciated by the leadership of the Joint Staff. All goals of the maneuvers have been successfully achieved.
Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff:
The exercises were quite organized and successful. All the tasks set for the trainees were practiced. They tried their best to show their professionalism, their skills and abilities. In short, they showed a high level of preparation and coherence.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All