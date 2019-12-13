Children from Donbass recuperated and rehabilitated in camp "Dubrovanka", Belarus

Belarus helps children restore health and support them in a difficult situation. There are children from Donbass in Belarus for recuperation and rehabilitation in the camp "Dubrovenka". 10 children are aged 15-17, 6 of them suffered from mine blast wounds. The children came to us together with their relatives. In addition to medical care, of course, cultural and entertainment program, excursions, motivational meetings are held. Everything is done to make the children at least for this time forget the terrible events that are unfolding in their homeland.

Alexei Talay, paralympian, social activist:

Now we are working on a big program to rehabilitate children with mine blast wounds. And there are a lot of them. And unfortunately, there will be more, as the territory of Donbass is very seriously mined just like Zaporozhye and Kherson region. And there will be these children. This is an objective reality. Like me, more than half a century later, I blew myself up on a mine from the Great Patriotic War. And we must prepare ourselves. And this is our attention, the Belarusians, to provide support at the appropriate level.

Eleonora Fedorenko, adviser to the head of the DNR on children's rights: