23 880 people with confirmed coronavirus recover and discharged from hospitals in Belarus

49 453 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection since the beginning of the epidemic. The laboratories processed almost 633 000 tests. 276 patients with a number of chronic diseases died during the entire period of spread of COVID-19.

