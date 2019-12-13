PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

80 503 patients with COVID-19 recover and discharged from hospitals in Belarus

80 503 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 88 909 people are registered with a positive test for coronavirus. In total, over 2 244 000tests have been carried out. 937 patients with a number of chronic diseases, with identified COVID-19, died.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All