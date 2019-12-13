EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Number of vacancies decreases in Belarus

More than 13 000 vacancies were curbed over the past month. The closure of borders, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has affected the entire industries. According to experts, the employers aren’t eager to offer jobs. The demand fell in the tourism, hotel and restaurant business. The employers took up new professions. More than 60 applications were received to be exterminators and volunteers for the safe delivery of meals to medical staff.

