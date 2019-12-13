PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Downward trend in juvenile delinquency observed in Belarus

Last year's events have revealed two disturbing tendencies: deliberate involvement of children in illegal activities by adults, including parents, and the destructive influence of information on the Internet.


The National Commission on the Rights of the Child held a video conference today. Preventive activities aimed at decreasing the crime rate among teenagers and young people were discussed.


The meeting also touched upon patriotic education. Active work with the younger generation is particularly relevant in the Year of National Unity and on the eve of the Victory Day.

