3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Downward trend in juvenile delinquency observed in Belarus
Last year's events have revealed two disturbing tendencies: deliberate involvement of children in illegal activities by adults, including parents, and the destructive influence of information on the Internet.
The National Commission on the Rights of the Child held a video conference today. Preventive activities aimed at decreasing the crime rate among teenagers and young people were discussed.
The meeting also touched upon patriotic education. Active work with the younger generation is particularly relevant in the Year of National Unity and on the eve of the Victory Day.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All