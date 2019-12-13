Vaccination with Sputnik V of Belarusian production starts in Belarus

Russian vaccine Sputnik V, produced in Belarus, has been put in use. This was announced today by the Minister of Health. Dmitry Pinevich became the first Belarusian to be vaccinated with the drug. It became known that the Belarusian Ministry of Health and Russian Gameleya Research Institute approved the quality of the substance. Also today, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Irina Kostevich, and specialists from both departments, were vaccinated. The Chairman of Belmendpreparaty was also spotted in the treatment room. The first batch consists of up to 90 000 doses. By the end of the month, it's planned to produce 5 more batches in Minsk. The total amount is up to 500 000 doses. Quality control will be strict for each batch.



Doctors recommend to observe mask regime and social distance. Such growth, as it was during the 2nd wave, was not recorded. However, hospitals face an increasing number of patients with moderate to severe condition of COVID-19.



