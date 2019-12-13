Belarus starts vaccinating senior generation

Surveys conducted around the world show that the Russian vaccine is the most popular and recognizable medicine. In Belarus, Sputnik V has so far been used for vaccinating the vulnerable groups, such as doctors and teachers. Yesterday, they started vaccinating the older generation as well.



The residents of Minsk-based nursing home became the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a preventive measure, while those who already have a record of an infection are rehabilitating in the Belarusian health resorts.



