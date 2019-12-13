3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Study of collective immunity to COVID-19 starts in Belarus
A study of collective immunity to coronavirus has started in Belarus. This is a joint project of the Belarusian Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor. Testing for antibodies will be held until May 19. It is free for the residents of Belarus. A total of 12 thousand people are going to take part in the study (3 thousand in Minsk, half a thousand in the regions). The results will be received by the study participants on May 20-21.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All