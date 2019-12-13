Study of collective immunity to COVID-19 starts in Belarus

A study of collective immunity to coronavirus has started in Belarus. This is a joint project of the Belarusian Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor. Testing for antibodies will be held until May 19. It is free for the residents of Belarus. A total of 12 thousand people are going to take part in the study (3 thousand in Minsk, half a thousand in the regions). The results will be received by the study participants on May 20-21.