Mass sowing campaign starts in Belarus

Mass sowing campaign started in Belarus. As Ivan Krupko, the Minister of Agriculture and Food announced, the work in the fields began in the southern regions last week. Each region needs up to 12 days to complete the spring sowing. The works in the fields in the whole country will continue till April 22. The agricultural organizations have a fuel reserve for 20 days of uninterrupted work. As for the crops, some areas have been enlarged, based on the market demand.



While estimating the losses in the fields after winter, the minister noted, that there are practically no losses of rape.



