Full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine to start in Belarus
A full-cycle production of Sputnik V vaccine will begin in Belarus. Vaccination is certainly one of the most effective ways to cope with such a global challenge as coronavirus pandemic. Belarus has not remained aloof from the global fight against COVID-19. Now, on behalf of the head of state, we are implementing several projects to produce vaccines: on our own and in partnership with colleagues from Russia.
