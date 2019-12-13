PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Fewer violations related to price rises in pharmacies recorded in Belarus

Violations of prices in pharmacies are decreasing, as evidenced by the results of raid inspections. The State Control Committee and the Ministry of Health regularly holdinspections at drugstores. The deputies of all levels are also actively involved. Socially important goods are under scrutiny. This list includes 50 names of medicines including antiviral medicines, preparations for treatment of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory system.The whole network of pharmacies is aware of the fact that the Government has established control and doesn't allow itself to raise the prices of essential goods.

