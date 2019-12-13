3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus not to restrict exit of persons who failed to pass verification of citizens liable for military service
Citizens of Belarus, who failed to pass the verification of military registration data, will not be subject to travel restrictions outside the country, said the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
The Ministry of Defense also informs that those who were not able to pass background checks of persons liable for military service last year, may do so at any convenient time in the commissariat in the area of their residence. The office gave explanations due to media reports on the issue of inaccurate comments.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All