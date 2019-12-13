Belarus not to restrict exit of persons who failed to pass verification of citizens liable for military service

Citizens of Belarus, who failed to pass the verification of military registration data, will not be subject to travel restrictions outside the country, said the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense also informs that those who were not able to pass background checks of persons liable for military service last year, may do so at any convenient time in the commissariat in the area of their residence. The office gave explanations due to media reports on the issue of inaccurate comments.