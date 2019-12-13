EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Indian strain of coronavirus not found in Belarus

No Indian strain of coronavirus has been detected in Belarus. The experts of the epidemiology and microbiology center note that today, our country has organized a permanent system for monitoring the spread of mutant variants of COVID-19. They collect and study the material from people, who arrived from outside Belarus and tested positive for coronavirus.

Belarusian scientists are working on the development of a domestic vaccine against coronavirus. A large-scale study of strains is now underway. The vaccine will be produced according to the classical formula. The first prototype is expected to appear by autumn.

