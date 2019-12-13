PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
5510 polling stations set up in Belarus for national referendum

Belarus has completed the process of setting up polling stations for the national referendum. There are 5510 of them in total. The referendum in our country will be held on February 27.

