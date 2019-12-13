3.42 RUB
5510 polling stations set up in Belarus for national referendum
Belarus has completed the process of setting up polling stations for the national referendum. There are 5510 of them in total. The referendum in our country will be held on February 27.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
