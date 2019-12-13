System of protection of pregnant women against COVID-19 under discussion in Belarus

As Igor Stoma, Principal of Gomel Medical University, noted in an exclusive interview to our Agency, the virus not only affects the course of pregnancy, but also carries certain risks. The world increasingly allows vaccinating women in pregnancy. For example, in the U.S.A., there are more than 160,000 pregnant women on the registry who have been vaccinated with one of the drugs registered in the country. Pregnancy was removed from contraindications to vaccination with Sputnik V this summer in Russia as well.