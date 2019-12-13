PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
No reason to panic over COVID-19 in Belarus, situation under control

Patients diagnosed with coronavirus feel well. In the case where the disease proceeded in moderate form, there is a positive trend. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Health. Elena Bogdan noted thast there is no reason to panic due to covid-19, the situation is fully controlled. In the event of an increase in the incidence, hospitals are provided with all the necessary equipment.

