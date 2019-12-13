PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

More than 50% of Belarusians vaccinated against COVID-19

In Belarus, more than half of the inhabitants of the country have already received the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19. More than 40% has completed the full course of immunization. Everyone, including adolescents, can get vaccinated.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All