Over 138 thousand deposits for large families under program "Family Capital" open in Belarus

The number of open deposits under the program "Family Capital" has exceeded 138 thousand. More than 83 thousand have already made a decision on the early use of funds, Brest Region is the leader among the regions.

Vitebsk Region has the lowest indicator. Most often the state support is used to improve housing conditions. Then comes the medical services, and only after paying for education. The "family capital" from this year is set at Br31,480.