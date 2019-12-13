3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Over 138 thousand deposits for large families under program "Family Capital" open in Belarus
The number of open deposits under the program "Family Capital" has exceeded 138 thousand. More than 83 thousand have already made a decision on the early use of funds, Brest Region is the leader among the regions.
Vitebsk Region has the lowest indicator. Most often the state support is used to improve housing conditions. Then comes the medical services, and only after paying for education. The "family capital" from this year is set at Br31,480.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All