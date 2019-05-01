3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.57 BYN
Belarus today has the official holiday
Eight-hour working day, lunch break, vacation and sick leave. These seemingly natural conditions were achieved at the end of the nineteenth century. But today, the May Day is honored as a labor holiday. And according to a good tradition, flowers are carried to the foot of the stele "Minsk - Hero City".
Labor groups, students and trade unions, families. After a small official part of the festivities were transported to the capital's Victory Park.
The weather in the capital today is beautiful. So the festivities in Victory Park will continue, apparently, till late night.