Day of Paratroopers and Special Operations Forces celebrated in Belarus

This holiday is called the Day of the Paratroopers and Special Operations Forces in our country. The history of the Airborne Forces begins on August 2, 1930. On this day, at the exercises near Voronezh, a unit of 12 people was parachuted. These units also made a great contribution to the victory over the enemy during the Great Patriotic War in Afghanistan. In 2007, a new branch of the Armed Forces was formed - the special operations forces, which became the legal successor of the Airborne Forces. They are regarded as one of the most reliable links in the national security system.