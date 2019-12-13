EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

October Revolution Day celebrated in Belarus

Our history cannot be forgotten or rewritten. It is sacredly honored in Belarus. Today the whole country celebrates November 7 - the holiday, thanks to which we gained our statehood. Traditionally, this day remains a day off. Today, the sovereign Belarus is confidently moving along the path of development.

Creative labor, striving for social justice, respect for the past and traditions are the main factors of consolidation of the Belarusian society, the strong foundation on which we are building our indestructible house, continuing to confront all challenges.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All