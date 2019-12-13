3.41 RUB
October Revolution Day celebrated in Belarus
Our history cannot be forgotten or rewritten. It is sacredly honored in Belarus. Today the whole country celebrates November 7 - the holiday, thanks to which we gained our statehood. Traditionally, this day remains a day off. Today, the sovereign Belarus is confidently moving along the path of development.
Creative labor, striving for social justice, respect for the past and traditions are the main factors of consolidation of the Belarusian society, the strong foundation on which we are building our indestructible house, continuing to confront all challenges.
