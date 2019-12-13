Belarus marks Memory Day of St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk

Today is the Memorial Day of St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk, heavenly protector of the land of Belarus.



We are in the territory of the Spaso-Euphrosynevsky Monastery, the most ancient monastery in Belarus. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will lead a late Divine Liturgy. It is here in just one hour that. Of course, the visit of His Holiness is a grand event, and there are many pilgrims from different parts of the country who come to the shrine, everyone wants to be a part of the great holy deed. For this purpose, a screen is installed in the street, so that all those who cannot get into the church, nevertheless, could see the divine service.



In 992, Polotsk bishop cathedra appeared in the Belarusian land. A century after the adoption of Christianity the land of Polotsk began to flourish. The first Orthodox church in Polotsk, the Church of Our Most Holy Lady, was first mentioned in chronicles in 1007. In the middle of the 11th century the fourth world’s St. Sophia Cathedral was built in Polotsk. St. Euphrosyne, the abbess of Polotsk, began her righteous path here. She copied books, built churches and monasteries, was a peacemaker and educator.



Today we also celebrate the day of memory of the intercessor of our land. At these moments, the service began in the Cathedral of St. Sophia, which is held within the walls of this shrine only once a year. At the end of the service, a religious procession from there to the Our Savior and St. Euphrosyne Monastery will take place. For many years, the prayer procession has taken the traditional route associated with her earthly life. And we will be waiting for the pilgrims and, of course, the arrival of Patriarch Kirill.



