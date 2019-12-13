Belarus celebrates 140th anniversary of Yanka Kupala birth

Without exaggeration, the whole country is celebrating the anniversary of the songwriter today. It is 140 years since the birth of Yanka Kupala, the first national poet of Belarus. The date is especially significant in the Year of Historical Memory. The works of this author are paradigmatic and no less popular even nowadays. One of the few who are called classics of Belarusian literature, whose works are truly a national treasure. By the way, it is quite a rare phenomenon in the world literary practice when two geniuses Kupala and Kolas wrote literary works and even were friends in one nation at the same time (the anniversary of the latter will be celebrated this autumn).