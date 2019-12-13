Plane with humanitarian aid from China expected in Belarus

One can get vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine in Belarus. Literally in half an hour, the Il-76 aircraft of the 50th mixed air base with humanitarian aid from China is expected to arrive. It contains 300 000 doses of the drug against COVID-19 produced by the Sinopharm corporation. Beijing handed over syringes in addition to the cargo. It is worth noting that the vaccine has already proven its effectiveness: the WHO has classified it as safe and effective. The joint fight against the pandemic has become an indicative moment of cooperation between Belarus and China. At the beginning of the epidemic, Alexander Lukashenko decided to send humanitarian aid to the PRC, and China helped our country with medicines last spring and summer.