Plane with humanitarian aid from China expected in Belarus
One can get vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine in Belarus. Literally in half an hour, the Il-76 aircraft of the 50th mixed air base with humanitarian aid from China is expected to arrive. It contains 300 000 doses of the drug against COVID-19 produced by the Sinopharm corporation. Beijing handed over syringes in addition to the cargo. It is worth noting that the vaccine has already proven its effectiveness: the WHO has classified it as safe and effective. The joint fight against the pandemic has become an indicative moment of cooperation between Belarus and China. At the beginning of the epidemic, Alexander Lukashenko decided to send humanitarian aid to the PRC, and China helped our country with medicines last spring and summer.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People's Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
