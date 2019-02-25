EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deadlines for filing tax returns prolonged in Belarus

This is due to changes in the Tax Code. In accordance with the document, the declaration must be submitted not on March 1, but on March 31. A tax must be paid before June 3. The deadline for filing tax returns was postponed at the request of Belarusians, who work abroad. It can be sent by mail, through the payer's personal account, or brought to the tax office.

