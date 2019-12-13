PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Maximum laboratories to be re-profiled in Belarus for testing for COVID-19 by PCR

All possible resources are being mobilized to fight coronavirus infection in Belarus. Laboratories are being redesigned, based on which research can be carried out. Private laboratories are connected to the detection of the infected, as in the first wave. They will also perform PCR testing. In total, there are more than 50 laboratories in our country that conduct testing for COVID-2019 using this method.

