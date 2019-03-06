3.39 RUB
Belarus to reconsider methods of drug abuse prevention
Last year, the number of crimes involving adolescents in this area decreased by almost 40 percent.
"We have a two-year plan to counter the drug threat involving the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministries of Education, Health, Culture, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. This is a long-term rehabilitation project with a pronounced social component, state aid to drug addicts not only in medical care, but also in their socialization."
