Belarus plans to introduce criminal liability for propaganda and popularization of Nazism

The bill was introduced by the Minister of the Interior during a session of the House of Representatives. The minister notes that in the past three years, the number of cases of public demonstration of Nazi symbols increased in the country 15 times. Since 2015, the number of facts of spreading extremist products has increased 30 times.

