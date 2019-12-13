More than 8 thousand people to be amnestied in Belarus

Eight thousand people will be amnestied in Belarus, BelTA quoted Prosecutor General Andrei Shved.



The Prosecutor General noted that in 2019-2020, more than 30 thousand citizens convicted of certain crimes were amnestied. Some of them were released from places of detention, and some had their terms reduced to a year of sentence.



"Despite the principled position of the Prosecutor General's Office that the act of amnesty should not apply to those who encroached on the sovereignty, independence and constitutional order of our country in 2020-2021, the President instructed to consider this issue carefully, individually and primarily through the institution of pardon. That is, those individuals who have committed crimes related to extremism, who encroached on our state, who raised their hand against law enforcement officers, may be released. But only those who have repented, realized and consider it possible to ask the President for pardon," said Andrei Shved.



During the meeting, where, among other things, the issues of the impending amnesty were discussed, the President of Belarus suggested considering the final version of the prepared bill in a special commission with the participation of normal opposition.



The Prosecutor General confirmed that a broad discussion of the bill is indeed planned. It will take into account different points of view and approaches. "This process should be open and understandable," he stressed.



While answering the question about how many citizens could be affected by the amnesty (it is planned to be held by the Day of National Unity), Andrei Shved said: "We are talking about 8 thousand people and more. We are talking about the classic approaches to the exemption from liability of the disabled, parents of multi-child families, single mothers and so on".



The list of crimes, which will fall under the law of amnesty, will be defined in the near future, added the head of the supervisory authority.



In her turn, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus Olga Chupris explained that there's no amnesty bill yet. "It was a proposal, voiced by the President, to discuss it at a meeting on the issue of amnesty, which is traditional in our country and, as a rule, is timed to significant dates," she said.



That's why the meeting, which also considered this issue, was timed to September 17, when the country will celebrate the Day of National Unity. "The President convened a meeting on this issue to see if we could discuss this issue, if we could give an order in due course to develop such a bill. As a result of the meeting, the President decided that there should be such a bill on amnesty. This law will be developed by the Interior Ministry in conjunction with the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General's Office," said the deputy head of administration.



Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov also shared details about the preparation of the bill. "The first mandatory requirement for a convicted person is his repentance. And in this respect, we work very carefully with such a citizen (in respect of whom an amnesty is considered. - BelTA) from all sides," said the minister.



