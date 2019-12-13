Belarus holds contest for best symbol of National Unity Year

The work "We" by Vitaly Ortyukh, the designer of the mascot for the 2014 IIHF World Championship in Minsk, won. The logo uses elements of Belarusian ornaments including cornflower, one of our country's symbols.

A total of 104 applications were submitted, 174 works and author's conceptions were presented. Each of them is original and interesting. Belarus has established a new state holiday - National Unity Day. It will be celebrated on September 17. The establishment of National Unity Day emphasizes the continuity of generations, firmness and self-sufficiency of the Belarusian nation and statehood.