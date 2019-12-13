3.42 RUB
Belarus pardons 30 "political fugitives" - fugitives in a panic: who will now be paid by American and European sponsors?
Humanization of the legislation, which is implemented by our country not in words, but by actions, and taking into account, individual approaches to each person. The President signed a decree on pardoning those who participated in the coup attempt in 2020. These are pensioners and the seriously ill.
Today, many have opened their eyes to what is happening, revised their views, admitted guilt and are actively writing appeals to the President with a request for pardon. This news was one of the loudest in the past week. However, in Lithuania and Poland, in the offices of impostors - silence, stupor and shock. How to adjust to the agenda, when the sponsors have already stated the zero coefficient of usefulness of the fighters against the regime.
Justice and mercy. Law and humanism. They go hand in hand in the country, which is called no other than the last dictatorship of Europe.
So, 30 people have been pardoned. The decree has been signed. Yes, they are those who in 2020 contributed to the attempted destruction of Belarus to varying degrees, but, yes, they are those who repented and today need help. 14 women and 16 men. Pensioners and patients with serious incurable diseases. Now they can hug their relatives, play with their grandchildren, at home. This is a human approach.
