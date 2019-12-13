PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus raises living wage budget - social pensions and number of benefits increased

November brought a number of changes to the Belarusians. Some of the innovations will take effect from today, while others will take effect within a month. For example, the concept of "minimum consumer budget" will be withdrawn from use from November 15. Instead, only one standard, the living wage budget, will be applied to all social protection measures.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All