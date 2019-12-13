Labor pensions and old-age payments increasing in Belarus

Labor pensions have increased in Belarus today. The presidential decree provides for their increase by an average of more than 5% - and will amount to 483 rubles. Benefits for age, seniority, disability and loss of breadwinner will also change. For example, the average old-age pension will amount to almost 500 rubles in December. The amounts for each will be different, since the final figure depends on the length of service and salary, as well as allowances.