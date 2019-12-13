3.42 RUB
Application for communication with deputies to appear in Belarus
BSUIR students are developing a mobile application for communicating with deputies. This was said by deputy Sergei Klishevich during a meeting with schoolchildren in the House of Representatives, which was dedicated to World Election Day. It is celebrated today. The application "My deputy" will provide the necessary information about the parliamentarians, as well as establish contact with deputies using social networks.
By the way, the “Vote” mobile application, which passed the test during the last parliamentary elections, will also be used during the upcoming presidential elections. Now they are modernizing it.
