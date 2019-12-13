Belarus to create its own Ikea

A new commercial project "Da Domu" is being developed in Belarus. It will become an alternative to such famous European brands as Ikea and Zara Home. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchik making a report at a joint session of the National Assembly, reports sb.by.



The project concept is to place the widest range of Belarusian home products (textiles, tableware and clothing) on a single trading platform. The network of such multi-brand stores is planned to open both in the domestic market and outside the country, said Petr Parkhomchik.



