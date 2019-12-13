PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New tourist services appear in Belarus

The National Tourism Agency is working on new travel destinations in order to get interested the visitors who have entered through a visa-free regime from Europe. So far, the largest tourist flow is coming from Russia. The most popular locations for recreation are health resorts and rural estates. But more and more often there are new items on the market: for example, industrial or event tourism. Everything is done to make the guests to stay longer in our country.

