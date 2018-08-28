PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Religion

Belarusian doctors save children weighing 500 grams while rehabilitating premature babies

Belarusian doctors save 90% of premature babies weighing up to 1.5 kg. Annually about 4.5 thousand of these babies are born in our country. The Mother & Child Center managed to save a baby with a weight of only 640 grams. During the rehabilitation of premature babies, doctors constantly work with their parents. Today, over half a thousand families in Belarus receive 24-hour consulting and information support.

