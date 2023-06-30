Deputies pass bill on Belarus' accession to international treaties within SCO

Deputies passed a bill on Belarus' accession to international treaties within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The draft law was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers on behalf of the head of state. It has been prepared during the ongoing work on Belarus' accession to the SCO. The draft law provides for our country's accession to twenty-two international treaties with seven amendments to them. Interaction in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will focus on a number of areas. Among them is the development of a coordinated strategy and measures to combat drug trafficking, creation of a legal basis for joint anti-terrorist measures, cooperation in the field of international information security, and ensuring security in the border areas.

Andrei Savinykh, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“We already have active bilateral relations with almost all SCO members on a bilateral basis including all-weather and all-round interaction with China, strategic relations with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. A high level of relations and interaction with India and Pakistan was reached. Our membership in the SCO will allow Belarus to implement a number of programs in the field of industrial cooperation, artificial intelligence, digital sector.”