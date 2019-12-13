Belarus adopts wording of decree on regulation of pollutant emissions into atmosphere

BELTA, with reference to the National Legal Internet Portal, reports on the resolution of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of December 28, 2023 № 36, in the new edition of which the instruction on the regulation of emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air during unfavorable meteorological conditions is set out.

Emissions are regulated by legal entities and sole proprietorships operating in settlements where the atmospheric air monitoring is carried out, when operating: objects of impact on atmospheric air, which are attributed to I and II categories in accordance with the categories of objects of impact on atmospheric air and lists of objects of impact on atmospheric air attributed to different categories, established in the annex to the Decision of the Council of Ministers of May 21, 2009, No. 664. In addition, the mobile emission sources (mechanical vehicles) in the number of 100 or more units may be operated, as well as local executive and administrative bodies in accordance with the measures for the period of NMU for the totality of emission sources and objects of impact on the atmospheric air.