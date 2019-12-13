3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus adopts wording of decree on regulation of pollutant emissions into atmosphere
BELTA, with reference to the National Legal Internet Portal, reports on the resolution of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of December 28, 2023 № 36, in the new edition of which the instruction on the regulation of emissions of pollutants into the atmospheric air during unfavorable meteorological conditions is set out.
According to the instruction, regulation of pollutant emissions into the atmospheric air during adverse meteorological conditions (AMC) is a set of measures to reduce emissions from mobile and (or) stationary sources.
Emissions are regulated by legal entities and sole proprietorships operating in settlements where the atmospheric air monitoring is carried out, when operating: objects of impact on atmospheric air, which are attributed to I and II categories in accordance with the categories of objects of impact on atmospheric air and lists of objects of impact on atmospheric air attributed to different categories, established in the annex to the Decision of the Council of Ministers of May 21, 2009, No. 664. In addition, the mobile emission sources (mechanical vehicles) in the number of 100 or more units may be operated, as well as local executive and administrative bodies in accordance with the measures for the period of NMU for the totality of emission sources and objects of impact on the atmospheric air.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All