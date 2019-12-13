Validity of documents extended in Belarus

The validity will be extended by 3 months, according to the decree, signed by the President today. Such a measure will reduce the administrative load during the epidemiological situation. Citizens and legal entities will not have to apply to government agencies for paperwork once again. The decree will concern the certificates and other documents, the validity of which expires from April 30 to July 31. They will automatically be valid for another 3 months. The goverment will introduce the exact list of such documents soon. In addition, customers will be able to avoid the financial costs of the registration.

