Combat and mobilization readiness checked in Belarus

On these days, the units of the artillery undergo checking with issues of preparing weapons being solved. The divisions of the 6th Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade after completing the tasks at the range marched to overcome the obstacles and returned to the point of permanent dislocation.

